wrencat1873 wrote:
So, despite criticising Sky and Mr Vegas, you haven't given us an alternative.
Come on, name some names and the type of advert that we should have had.
There isnt an alternative. The very concept of a person representing 'Northern' is nonsense.
BTW, if you look back, i havent said we shouldn't have used Johnny Vegas.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:24 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
There isnt an alternative. The very concept of a person representing 'Northern' is nonsense.
BTW, if you look back, i havent said we shouldn't have used Johnny Vegas.
I'm not sure if Vegas is representing "Northern" or just a vaguely famous comedian who has been chosen to front Sky's advert for the up coming season.
He is Northern but, that may not be the point of the advert.
It appears to be trying to convey, just how passionate RL supporters are about the sport and it's trying to say that nothing means as much to him as supporting RL, which to many people on this forum, would be correct.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:44 pm
One thing the advert has achieved, it's got people talking about it. Hats off to sky for that.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:31 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
One thing the advert has achieved, it's got people talking about it. Hats off to sky for that.
It certainly has.
And what's even better is there's only a couple of snobs popped up on here putting the promo and the fans down, which is unusual for something like this
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:51 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
at the very least somebody could have explained to johnny what motor neurons are.
"A nerve cell forming part of a pathway along which impulses pass from the brain or spinal cord to a muscle or gland
."
Not sure what you point is
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:18 pm
financialtimes wrote:
"A nerve cell forming part of a pathway along which impulses pass from the brain or spinal cord to a muscle or gland
."
Not sure what you point is
Niether is he
Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:41 am
financialtimes wrote:
"A nerve cell forming part of a pathway along which impulses pass from the brain or spinal cord to a muscle or gland
."
Not sure what you point is
The spinal cord cells responsible for movement popping off in my brain does not sound like an enjoyable experience to me. It sounds 'spine chilling'
Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:52 am
Not just in spinal cord and not just movement, motor neurons are cells that are found in all nerves, there is a clear reference in my quote to "Glands" which in my opinion is a good reference to my vegas's statement in the video, I'm thinking maybe someone needed to explain to you what Motor neutrons are
HTH
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:10 pm
financialtimes wrote:
Not just in spinal cord and not just movement, motor neurons are cells that are found in all nerves, there is a clear reference in my quote to "Glands" which in my opinion is a good reference to my vegas's statement in the video, I'm thinking maybe someone needed to explain to you what Motor neutrons are
HTH
I think you, like Mr Vegas have confused motor neurons and sensory neurons (still not a great reference but closer) personally I would have thought the names sufficed as an adequate explanation of their differing functions but I guess not...
as always, happy to help.
