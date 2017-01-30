headhunter wrote: It's not who I am, or many other people who follow RL. This is a sport FFS, it's not some weird hobby like Morris dancing that will only ever appeal to weirdos, it's IMO the best sporting product in the world and I'm pretty sure you could show it to anyone anywhere in the world and they would appreciate it. So why is "who we are" a bunch of fat, dumb Northern slobs?

It might not be who you are, it might not be who I am, but here's the thing; it might actually be who "we" are - or at least how "we" are perceived by the sort of audiences that Sky is targeting with this ad.Sky know their audience a hell of a lot better than you or I, and they're an organisation that is pretty good at this marketing lark.Sky's job isn't to act as the RFLs branding and PR agency, and it isn't to get people to pay £20 to get into Totally Wicked Langtree or whatever it's called. Sky's job is to get people sat down on their sofas next Thursday night. To do that, it's going to have to try and talk to the people who are most likely to do just that and for whatever reason, they have decided that Jonny Vegas is the person to 'sell' that message. As I said earlier, it's very easy to create an ad that isn't believable. You can't levy that criticism at this one.If you want Super League to portray a more sophisticated image and to reach out to new audiences, that's all well and good. But direct that feedback to the Super League clubs and the RFL. They're the ones responsible for that.