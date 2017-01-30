|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Having given you another chance to correspond, the only thing that is irrelevant is you, enjoy it.
Its a crushing disappointment that I wasted my chance to correspond with you. It is of course everybodys dream to repeatedly have to explain simple things to those being deliberately obtuse.
Northern = lots of things. Therefore Johnny Vegas ≠ Northern. Its not a difficult thing to understand.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:10 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Its a crushing disappointment that I wasted my chance to correspond with you. It is of course everybodys dream to repeatedly have to explain simple things to those being deliberately obtuse.
Northern = lots of things. Therefore Johnny Vegas ≠ Northern. Its not a difficult thing to understand.
Not as crushed as I am, I told you that I already got that bit, after all it's not that difficult to understand.
By the way, here you are corresponding, whilst you are at it you could have simply answered my question, or ignored it if you thought it was an irrelevance, but, no you chose standard Smokey guff...tiresome stuff
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:30 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Not as crushed as I am, I told you that I already got that bit, after all it's not that difficult to understand.
By the way, here you are corresponding, whilst you are at it you could have simply answered my question, or ignored it if you thought it was an irrelevance, but, no you chose standard Smokey guff...tiresome stuff
Elucidating you to its irrelevance is answering your question.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:23 am
I thought it was pretty funny. It gets people up and excited for the upcoming season, while not taking itself too serious. At the same time, whether people like to call Vegas fat or thick, he's a very well known and loved comedian all over the UK and it may get those not familiar with the game a cause to have a look & see what he's so passionate about. Ateotd it's the sort of promo that goes viral all over social media. Imo it's also better and more memorable than the other ones Sky have done in the past with Bradley Wiggins & Mark Webber, talking about how much they like RL.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:12 am
Some people will literally moan about anything.
I thought it was pretty funny and a lot more likely for people to take notice of than just bland footage of some tries or whatever.
I put it on facebook and sent it round a few social groups and people thought it was good.
The point of the advert is to stand out, only people with a massive chip on their shoulder would imagine non RL fans watching that and going "oh i'm not watching that - its just for fat northerners!"
He's not my cup of tea in particular, but Johnny Vegas is a well know, popular TV figure, who clearly loves the game. Any other famous fans available to do an RL advert I wonder?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:12 am
Man who's very passionate about his sport... doesn't feel similar passion for other sports shocker!!!!
That pretty much describes most sports fans worldwide. NRL fans dislike Baseball, Union fans dislike league, Football fans dislike both codes of Rugby.....
I know i'm generalising and lots of people enjoy many sports but a much, much higher percentage don't.
Any halfwit who can't see this advert for what it is, seriously just needs to take a break from the internet and stop looking for things to moan about or be offended by.
Like someone else said earlier, I hope Mr Vegas keeps popping up all season with similar promos. It'd be superb.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:48 am
loiner81 wrote:
Any halfwit who can't see this advert for what it is, seriously just needs to take a break from the internet and stop looking for things to moan about or be offended by.
Pretty much this...
It's obvious that there could be much more positive promotion by Sky, the RFL and the clubs themselves around the sport and their own part in it, but as a standalone promo for the start of the new season, the Johnny Vegas thing is just fine. He's a well known, popular comedy character with a very high profile, and he loves RL; so it does what it sets out to do - uses his established persona to rant about the game he loves.
Bit too much overthinking going on I'd suggest.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:57 am
I personally liked the ad, thought it had attention grabbing humour and is memorable. There is a great skill to be had in marketing and the routine showing of action clips is what we've had all year long for decades. A change is refreshing.
As for other famous fans to promote the sport, would they work? Such as Wayne Rooney / Ryan Giggs - big fans of the game but closely associated with football. Or Michael Parkinson although people associate him with his love of cricket (I was surprised he never even referenced Wakefield Trinity in his biography even though he used to be a director of the club many years ago.)
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:55 pm
headhunter wrote:
It's not who I am, or many other people who follow RL. This is a sport FFS, it's not some weird hobby like Morris dancing that will only ever appeal to weirdos, it's IMO the best sporting product in the world and I'm pretty sure you could show it to anyone anywhere in the world and they would appreciate it. So why is "who we are" a bunch of fat, dumb Northern slobs?
It might not be who you are, it might not be who I am, but here's the thing; it might actually be who "we" are - or at least how "we" are perceived by the sort of audiences that Sky is targeting with this ad.
Sky know their audience a hell of a lot better than you or I, and they're an organisation that is pretty good at this marketing lark.
Sky's job isn't to act as the RFLs branding and PR agency, and it isn't to get people to pay £20 to get into Totally Wicked Langtree or whatever it's called. Sky's job is to get people sat down on their sofas next Thursday night. To do that, it's going to have to try and talk to the people who are most likely to do just that and for whatever reason, they have decided that Jonny Vegas is the person to 'sell' that message. As I said earlier, it's very easy to create an ad that isn't believable. You can't levy that criticism at this one.
If you want Super League to portray a more sophisticated image and to reach out to new audiences, that's all well and good. But direct that feedback to the Super League clubs and the RFL. They're the ones responsible for that.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:49 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
I think you have missed the point. Im not proposing any of these as spokespeople for our game, simply highlighting that 'the northern image' isnt defined as Johnny Vegas.
So, despite criticising Sky and Mr Vegas, you haven't given us an alternative.
Come on, name some names and the type of advert that we should have had.
