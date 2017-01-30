WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:54 pm
SmokeyTA




Uncle Rico wrote:
Having given you another chance to correspond, the only thing that is irrelevant is you, enjoy it.

Its a crushing disappointment that I wasted my chance to correspond with you. It is of course everybodys dream to repeatedly have to explain simple things to those being deliberately obtuse.

Northern = lots of things. Therefore Johnny Vegas ≠ Northern. Its not a difficult thing to understand.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:10 pm
Uncle Rico






SmokeyTA wrote:
Its a crushing disappointment that I wasted my chance to correspond with you. It is of course everybodys dream to repeatedly have to explain simple things to those being deliberately obtuse.

Northern = lots of things. Therefore Johnny Vegas ≠ Northern. Its not a difficult thing to understand.


Not as crushed as I am, I told you that I already got that bit, after all it's not that difficult to understand.

By the way, here you are corresponding, whilst you are at it you could have simply answered my question, or ignored it if you thought it was an irrelevance, but, no you chose standard Smokey guff...tiresome stuff

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:30 pm
SmokeyTA




Uncle Rico wrote:
Not as crushed as I am, I told you that I already got that bit, after all it's not that difficult to understand.

By the way, here you are corresponding, whilst you are at it you could have simply answered my question, or ignored it if you thought it was an irrelevance, but, no you chose standard Smokey guff...tiresome stuff

Elucidating you to its irrelevance is answering your question.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:23 am
Shifty Cat





I thought it was pretty funny. It gets people up and excited for the upcoming season, while not taking itself too serious. At the same time, whether people like to call Vegas fat or thick, he's a very well known and loved comedian all over the UK and it may get those not familiar with the game a cause to have a look & see what he's so passionate about. Ateotd it's the sort of promo that goes viral all over social media. Imo it's also better and more memorable than the other ones Sky have done in the past with Bradley Wiggins & Mark Webber, talking about how much they like RL.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:12 am
TrinityIHC






Some people will literally moan about anything. :roll:

I thought it was pretty funny and a lot more likely for people to take notice of than just bland footage of some tries or whatever.

I put it on facebook and sent it round a few social groups and people thought it was good.

The point of the advert is to stand out, only people with a massive chip on their shoulder would imagine non RL fans watching that and going "oh i'm not watching that - its just for fat northerners!"

He's not my cup of tea in particular, but Johnny Vegas is a well know, popular TV figure, who clearly loves the game. Any other famous fans available to do an RL advert I wonder?


Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:12 am
loiner81





Man who's very passionate about his sport... doesn't feel similar passion for other sports shocker!!!!

That pretty much describes most sports fans worldwide. NRL fans dislike Baseball, Union fans dislike league, Football fans dislike both codes of Rugby.....
I know i'm generalising and lots of people enjoy many sports but a much, much higher percentage don't.

Any halfwit who can't see this advert for what it is, seriously just needs to take a break from the internet and stop looking for things to moan about or be offended by.

Like someone else said earlier, I hope Mr Vegas keeps popping up all season with similar promos. It'd be superb.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:48 am
bren2k






loiner81 wrote:
Any halfwit who can't see this advert for what it is, seriously just needs to take a break from the internet and stop looking for things to moan about or be offended by.


Pretty much this...

It's obvious that there could be much more positive promotion by Sky, the RFL and the clubs themselves around the sport and their own part in it, but as a standalone promo for the start of the new season, the Johnny Vegas thing is just fine. He's a well known, popular comedy character with a very high profile, and he loves RL; so it does what it sets out to do - uses his established persona to rant about the game he loves.

Bit too much overthinking going on I'd suggest.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:57 am
wildshot






I personally liked the ad, thought it had attention grabbing humour and is memorable. There is a great skill to be had in marketing and the routine showing of action clips is what we've had all year long for decades. A change is refreshing.

As for other famous fans to promote the sport, would they work? Such as Wayne Rooney / Ryan Giggs - big fans of the game but closely associated with football. Or Michael Parkinson although people associate him with his love of cricket (I was surprised he never even referenced Wakefield Trinity in his biography even though he used to be a director of the club many years ago.)






Users browsing this forum: atomic, BiltonRobin, bramleyrhino, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, Cronus, DGM, dull nickname, Fax Machine, Jimmythecuckoo, Lebron James, loiner81, PopTart, Rendell_Wills, Rogues Gallery, roofaldo2, Seth, Smew, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot], yossarian and 157 guests

