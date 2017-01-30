|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22093
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
You didn't think that it was positive then ?
Vegas wasn't looking forward to the start of the new season
. it looked like he couldn't wait.
We do have a "northern image" but, let's face it, that is where the game is played.
If we had Sir Steve Redgrave or Sir Andy Murray "selling" the game, it just wouldn't be believable.
Perhaps you should tell us exactly who you would have giving us the "2 week warning" that the season is about to start and what line they should take.
No. What positive thing does it say about the game?
It criticises football, RU, NFL, cricket, tennis, diving, it shows Johnny Vegas has a few fundamental gaps in his knowledge about how the human body works, but it doesnt really tell us anything positive about the game.
As for the northern thing. Sean Bean is from Sheffield, Sir Patrick Stewart from Huddersfield, Malcolm McDowell is from Horsforth and grew up near Aintree. Sir Ben Kingsley was born near Scarborough and brought up in Pendleton. Alan Bennett is from Leeds. Northern does not equal uncultured.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2701
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
As for the northern thing. Sean Bean is from Sheffield, Sir Patrick Stewart from Huddersfield, Malcolm McDowell is from Horsforth and grew up near Aintree. Sir Ben Kingsley was born near Scarborough and brought up in Pendleton. Alan Bennett is from Leeds. Northern does not equal uncultured.
Do you know whether any of these northern cultural icons have an interest in Rugby League?
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:48 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22093
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Do you know whether any of these northern cultural icons have an interest in Rugby League?
I think you have missed the point. Im not proposing any of these as spokespeople for our game, simply highlighting that 'the northern image' isnt defined as Johnny Vegas.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3462
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
headhunter wrote:
Treatment like a real, legitimate sport and not some type of regional backwoods aberration.
Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.
But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.
crack on sonshine
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5951
|
Let's flip this round - could you see the premier league, the EFL, RU etc promoting the start of their new seasons through having an immature pop at other sports? Professionalism- it's lacking.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22093
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.
But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.
crack on sonshine
Not to speak for headhunter, but at the very least somebody could have explained to johnny what motor neurons are.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17003
Location: South Wales
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.
But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.
crack on sonshine
Because he is 'internationally known' (really?) for portraying a fat, dumb, Northern slob stereotype, which represents the exact stereotype that Sky Sports and others are desperate to associate with RL.
A lot of people involved in RL seem to live in a bubble and don't understand how the outside world views them. What do you think people from London, or anywhere else really who are not already familiar with the product will think of RL when they see that advert? What type of image do you think it associates with the sport? Why do you think we get virtually zero mainstream coverage and are treated nationally as a laughing stock? Why do you think our elite flagship competition is sponsored by loving mushy peas, and outside commentators and academics are saying it's a good fit and an example of a brand knowing its target market? Is there anything about RL that means it should only appeal to fat thickos who like mushy peas? I must be missing it if so, to me it's an unrivaled sporting product which sadly for its entire history been populated by a certain oblivious demographic who seem happy to accept the establishment literally laughing in their face.
Last edited by headhunter
on Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:10 pm, edited 3 times in total.
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2701
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
I think you have missed the point. Im not proposing any of these as spokespeople for our game, simply highlighting that 'the northern image' isnt defined as Johnny Vegas.
Oh I got the point, but, was trying to understand whether you thought that in an ideal world we would have our sport advertised by someone that is northern, cultured AND a Rugby League fan and obviously a recognisable public figure and if so who are they?
Further, if this cross between Brian Cox and Eddie Warring doesn't exist, which of these qualities do you think are most deserving to knock Johnny off his perch to market the start of SL 2017?
The first 'quality' must be a Rugby League fan, surely?
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22093
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Oh I got the point, but, was trying to understand whether you thought that in an ideal world we would have our sport advertised by someone that is northern, cultured AND a Rugby League fan and obviously a recognisable public figure and if so who are they?
Further, if this cross between Brian Cox and Eddie Warring doesn't exist, which of these qualities do you think are most deserving to knock Johnny off his perch to market the start of SL 2017?
The first 'quality' must be a Rugby League fan, surely?
If you had got the point you would understand the irrelevancy of your question.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Brid B&W, cas all the way, Gareth1984, GUBRATS, Him, HKRYorkie, knockersbumpMKII, MonkeyLover, Paul Hamilton, rugbyleague88, Tron, UllFC, wire-quin and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|