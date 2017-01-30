knockersbumpMKII wrote: Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.

But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.

crack on sonshine

Because he is 'internationally known' (really?) for portraying a fat, dumb, Northern slob stereotype, which represents the exact stereotype that Sky Sports and others are desperate to associate with RL.A lot of people involved in RL seem to live in a bubble and don't understand how the outside world views them. What do you think people from London, or anywhere else really who are not already familiar with the product will think of RL when they see that advert? What type of image do you think it associates with the sport? Why do you think we get virtually zero mainstream coverage and are treated nationally as a laughing stock? Why do you think our elite flagship competition is sponsored by loving mushy peas, and outside commentators and academics are saying it's a good fit and an example of a brand knowing its target market? Is there anything about RL that means it should only appeal to fat thickos who like mushy peas? I must be missing it if so, to me it's an unrivaled sporting product which sadly for its entire history been populated by a certain oblivious demographic who seem happy to accept the establishment literally laughing in their face.