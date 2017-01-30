WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:15 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22092
wrencat1873 wrote:
You didn't think that it was positive then ?
Vegas wasn't looking forward to the start of the new season :shock:. it looked like he couldn't wait.

We do have a "northern image" but, let's face it, that is where the game is played.
If we had Sir Steve Redgrave or Sir Andy Murray "selling" the game, it just wouldn't be believable.

Perhaps you should tell us exactly who you would have giving us the "2 week warning" that the season is about to start and what line they should take.

No. What positive thing does it say about the game?

It criticises football, RU, NFL, cricket, tennis, diving, it shows Johnny Vegas has a few fundamental gaps in his knowledge about how the human body works, but it doesnt really tell us anything positive about the game.

As for the northern thing. Sean Bean is from Sheffield, Sir Patrick Stewart from Huddersfield, Malcolm McDowell is from Horsforth and grew up near Aintree. Sir Ben Kingsley was born near Scarborough and brought up in Pendleton. Alan Bennett is from Leeds. Northern does not equal uncultured.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:37 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2700
Location: Stuck in 1982
SmokeyTA wrote:

As for the northern thing. Sean Bean is from Sheffield, Sir Patrick Stewart from Huddersfield, Malcolm McDowell is from Horsforth and grew up near Aintree. Sir Ben Kingsley was born near Scarborough and brought up in Pendleton. Alan Bennett is from Leeds. Northern does not equal uncultured.


Do you know whether any of these northern cultural icons have an interest in Rugby League?

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:48 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22092
Uncle Rico wrote:
Do you know whether any of these northern cultural icons have an interest in Rugby League?

I think you have missed the point. Im not proposing any of these as spokespeople for our game, simply highlighting that 'the northern image' isnt defined as Johnny Vegas.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:52 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3462
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
headhunter wrote:
Treatment like a real, legitimate sport and not some type of regional backwoods aberration.

Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.
But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.
crack on sonshine

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:54 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5951
Let's flip this round - could you see the premier league, the EFL, RU etc promoting the start of their new seasons through having an immature pop at other sports? Professionalism- it's lacking.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:56 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22092
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Looks to me like a an internationally known comdian passionate about his sports team saying things many other fans would be thinking about their team and their sport.
But please, do explain how the psychology behind the advert is wrong and only hints at RL being a "regional backwoods aberration" as you so deftly put it, you're wrong but I'd like to hear you explain it in a cogent and well argued manner.
crack on sonshine

Not to speak for headhunter, but at the very least somebody could have explained to johnny what motor neurons are.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
