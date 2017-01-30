wrencat1873 wrote:
You didn't think that it was positive then ?
Vegas wasn't looking forward to the start of the new season . it looked like he couldn't wait.
We do have a "northern image" but, let's face it, that is where the game is played.
If we had Sir Steve Redgrave or Sir Andy Murray "selling" the game, it just wouldn't be believable.
Perhaps you should tell us exactly who you would have giving us the "2 week warning" that the season is about to start and what line they should take.
No. What positive thing does it say about the game?
It criticises football, RU, NFL, cricket, tennis, diving, it shows Johnny Vegas has a few fundamental gaps in his knowledge about how the human body works, but it doesnt really tell us anything positive about the game.
As for the northern thing. Sean Bean is from Sheffield, Sir Patrick Stewart from Huddersfield, Malcolm McDowell is from Horsforth and grew up near Aintree. Sir Ben Kingsley was born near Scarborough and brought up in Pendleton. Alan Bennett is from Leeds. Northern does not equal uncultured.