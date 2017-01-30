I think what you've ultimately got with this ad is something that is believable - and that's something good ads have to have. Jonny Vegas may be many things, but there's no question that he's a fan of the sport.



OK, he may play to a certain stereotype but as he says in the ad, "it's who we are" (whether you like it or not). You could give that script to Benedict Cumberbatch and whilst I'm sure it will look a lot more sophisticated than Jonny Vegas, it certainly wouldn't be believable.



If you want to start arguing that the sport needs content that appeals to a more sophisticated audience (and that's certainly something I've said the sport should be doing) then go ahead, but that isn't a task that starts and ends with a Sky TV ad. Sky TV isn't the RFLs or the 12 SL clubs' PR agency.