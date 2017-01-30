|
vastman wrote:
Loved it,one of the true joys of RL and being is a northerner is our ability to laugh at ourselves.
This one.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:22 pm
vastman wrote:
Loved it,one of the true joys of RL and being is a northerner is our ability to laugh at ourselves.
Good for you, unfortunately not everyone who watches RL is a fat, dumb, loudmouth Northerner.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:24 pm
seen it for the first time today
not a fan
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:36 pm
Let's face it, whoever we (Sky) get to front up an advert is unlikely to be everyones cup of tea, Vegas certainly isnt.
But, there is no denying that he is a real fan and follows St Helens and a lot of what he says in the advert is what draws the current supporters in and keeps them coming back and many RL fans dont enjoy football (although plenty do), they dont watch a lot of Union (again some do).
It's only supposed to give a "heads up" that the new season is almost upon us and it certainly does that.
None of the critics have said who/what they would want to see instead ??
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:44 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
None of the critics have said who/what they would want to see instead ??
Treatment like a real, legitimate sport and not some type of regional backwoods aberration.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:03 pm
I think what you've ultimately got with this ad is something that is believable - and that's something good ads have to have. Jonny Vegas may be many things, but there's no question that he's a fan of the sport.
OK, he may play to a certain stereotype but as he says in the ad, "it's who we are" (whether you like it or not). You could give that script to Benedict Cumberbatch and whilst I'm sure it will look a lot more sophisticated than Jonny Vegas, it certainly wouldn't be believable.
If you want to start arguing that the sport needs content that appeals to a more sophisticated audience (and that's certainly something I've said the sport should be doing) then go ahead, but that isn't a task that starts and ends with a Sky TV ad. Sky TV isn't the RFLs or the 12 SL clubs' PR agency.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:23 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
None of the critics have said who/what they would want to see instead ??
Rugby League isnt great because it isnt Football, it isnt great because it isnt RU, or NFL. The cliched criticisms of another sport dont make us a worthwhile way for people to spend their time.
Its negative, its pandering, it has the image of those faux-salt-of-the-earth types holding court at the WMC bar telling anyone who will listen 'ow t'worlds gon t'pot cos a namby pamby young'uns n t'pc brigade.
At the very least, if we decided to go down the route of a Johnny Vegas surrealist rant or soliloquy, have one that is actually positive about the sport.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:44 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
OK, he may play to a certain stereotype but as he says in the ad, "it's who we are" (whether you like it or not).
It's not who I am, or many other people who follow RL. This is a sport FFS, it's not some weird hobby like Morris dancing that will only ever appeal to weirdos, it's IMO the best sporting product in the world and I'm pretty sure you could show it to anyone anywhere in the world and they would appreciate it. So why is "who we are" a bunch of fat, dumb Northern slobs?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
