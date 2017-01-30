vastman wrote:
Loved it,one of the true joys of RL and being is a northerner is our ability to laugh at ourselves.
This one.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.