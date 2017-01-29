As much as I hate 'settling' so to speak. A lot of RL fans need to realise that although we think this is the best game in the world, the vast majority in this country don't. We have to accept and deal with the fact that we are miles behind football, rugby union and possibly cricket/darts in terms of popularity. We aren't going to get past them anytime soon. What we need to strive for is a slow increase in coverage. Done well in that respect that BBC are live streaming amatuer RL in the Challenge Cup.



In terms of the advert, it's funny, entertaining. Has a pot shot at other sports (which all RL fans do anyway) he syas what we all think and feel. Accurately represents the emotions of a typical RL match. As someone said before yes, Johnny Vegas is an RL lover and maybe in an ideal world we wouldn't have him promoting the game. Yet we've had Russell Crowe (a Hollywood superstar) try promote the game on Sky Sports to no avail.



The only negatives I have with the advert is possibly some of the terminology used. And the lack of actual footage of the sport. For me it should be highlights of one or two classy tries, some monster hits in defence, then a clip of the Mic'd Up section, with maybe the monologue from Vegas over the top of most of it.



Unfortunately with the clowns in charge of the game at the moment. RL will continue to be 'sub-standard' and look amatuerish in terms of marketing the game. Get someone in charge with some brains. I mean Toronto do their own marketing etc and are miles ahead of anything the RFL have come up with.