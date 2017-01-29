Johnny Vegas is what a certain part of the internet would brand a 'lolcow'.
As a standalone advert, it is amusing but will be forgotten by the end of this season. However, I think it would be great if the RFL paid Michael Joseph Pennington to do his Vegas persona all season long. Imagine him having YouTube meltdowns every time saints lost a game, coming on RLFANS to argue with opposition fans plus whatever else he gets up to on the terraces and elsewhere on Rugby AM or some old man’s pub. A car crash for the internet age..
Personally, I'd like to see a highlights reel placed during the Super Bowl ad breaks but it would be expensive. On the plus side an American club is looking to follow in Toronto's footsteps and I think our sport is most likely to see growth over there. Our professional leagues are so weak we could have a good number of recently established clubs from North America playing here in the next decade. Then they'll head back home to create something much more valuable than what Super League could ever be. Rugby League had its chance to thrive in the UK but that gift has been squandered over the years due to poor growth management by the RFL.
So we get one of britains funniest best loved most recognisable comedians and entertainers, a fine serious and comedy actor, friend of Hollywood heavyweights, and all round massive RL fan, and what do some RL fans do, moan like F**k call him thick fat northerner, and then wonder why our game is not more popular, with fans like this who needs enemies. It's a great ad And funny,
We got Richard Branson, Bradley wiggins, Russel crow and they did f**k all to increase popularity.
Oh and people compare to darts, well darts has had a resurgence due to playing to its strengths and championing its image listening to its fans, Rl contanly trying to distant itself from its past, bringing in rules that fans don't like, playing games on nights fans don't like, changing league format to something that nobody likes etr etr
I enjoyed the Ad. I sent the link to some of my mates who are footy fans and have no real interest in RL. They thought it was funny, and they didn't say "typical northern RL fan". Myself i would've liked to have seen a John Inverdale manakin, with JV stabbing him with a pencil saying "i f***ing hate you". People from all walks of life and classes would enjoy that.
The only thing better than that would be if it was the real Inverdale.
i think its funny... an irreverent poke at ourselves. or perhaps we don't like it when we have the mirror held up so we can see ourselves in it!
the nice thing is that the short appearances by the players make them look big... mean and athletic... nor do i mind the gentle poking of fun at other sports foibles... because its happening in a medium that we are doing that also to ourselves.
ditch the chip! and lets start to enjoy ourselves and our sport again!
