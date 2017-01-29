Johnny Vegas is what a certain part of the internet would brand a 'lolcow'.



As a standalone advert, it is amusing but will be forgotten by the end of this season. However, I think it would be great if the RFL paid Michael Joseph Pennington to do his Vegas persona all season long. Imagine him having YouTube meltdowns every time saints lost a game, coming on RLFANS to argue with opposition fans plus whatever else he gets up to on the terraces and elsewhere on Rugby AM or some old man’s pub. A car crash for the internet age..



Personally, I'd like to see a highlights reel placed during the Super Bowl ad breaks but it would be expensive. On the plus side an American club is looking to follow in Toronto's footsteps and I think our sport is most likely to see growth over there. Our professional leagues are so weak we could have a good number of recently established clubs from North America playing here in the next decade. Then they'll head back home to create something much more valuable than what Super League could ever be. Rugby League had its chance to thrive in the UK but that gift has been squandered over the years due to poor growth management by the RFL.