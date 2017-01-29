|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
No doubt there are lots of thick fat northeners , and lots of thick fat southerners , and midlanders , and Geordies , and Welsh,Scottish and Irish
There are also lots of clever thin northeners , southerners , midlanders , Geordies , Welsh , Scots and Irish
Yes it points out ' flaws ' in lots of other Sports , but it does show his passion , our passion for what we all know to be the greatest game
Nothing wrong with it
Everything is wrong with it.
It markets itself solely to the fat, northern, thicko stereotype.
It makes no attempt to market itself to anyone else other than its existing parochial demographic fanbase.
It displays no action on the field whatsoever. Nothing to see in this sport folks. We already like it and don't need any convincing. Anyone else who doesn't understand... close the door on your way out.
Instead, it takes pot shots at other sports emphasising just how insecure it is as a sport.
Then there's Johnny Vegas! Weren't there any comedians still available for the gig from the old Comedians show or the Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club?
Finally, it is a truly sh*t and embarrassing advert... full stop.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 3:44 am
|
Him
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I have often wondered why (other than not having a pot to P!$$ in) , why the RFL can't do a very short biggest/hardest hits type medley ad on terrestrial TV ?You know that sort of ad where there a flashes of images, building in speed between each hit so that it's kinda like your life flashing before your eyes (imagine already being unconscious & Flower having another cheap pop).
Don't let the ad actually say it is Rugby League, not straight away, a kind of "it's coming" statement, then, boom, extended ads a couple of weeks prior to SL K.O & the big reveal "This is Rugby League" (or some other corny $#!T€).
No money though, tick !
No vision though, tick again !
No, leadership, no need to explain.
But the cost of putting such an ad on terrestrial tv enough times so that people see it is very large for the RFL. Then add in that you've no SL coverage on terrestrial tv and the vast majority of people who see it will be too far away from SL clubs to be able to go to games means you've no follow up.
I'm unconvinced of the benefits of tv adverts for sports (other than on Sky Sports) I think, if done, they need to be for individual events as opposed to general sport or competition ones and they need to be on the relevant platform
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:20 am
|
|
This is SKY's advert to promote their coverage of the game.
Their target is to encourage lapsed RL fans in traditional RL areas to subscribe to Sky Sports or to go to pubs that pay a heavy subscription to show matches.
I think they have accurately identified their target audience.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:26 am
|
|
What do people expect really when SKY see us as a filler sport?
Even Darts...Darts FFS! has a far bigger profile on the network now than we have.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:44 am
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Everything is wrong with it.
It markets itself solely to the fat, northern, thicko stereotype.
It makes no attempt to market itself to anyone else other than its existing parochial demographic fanbase.
It displays no action on the field whatsoever. Nothing to see in this sport folks. We already like it and don't need any convincing. Anyone else who doesn't understand... close the door on your way out.
Instead, it takes pot shots at other sports emphasising just how insecure it is as a sport.
Then there's Johnny Vegas! Weren't there any comedians still available for the gig from the old Comedians show or the Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club?
Finally, it is a truly sh*t and embarrassing advert... full stop.
So who exactly should we be using , some young Bimbo in a bikini ? , as explained below this is SKYs advert to remind their subscribers that the ' Real ' Sport is back on shortly , however by using both Johnny and the way they have done the advert it will be extensively watched on social media , getting people laughing , complaining but also talking
Good advert in a similar vein to the John Smiths adverts by Peter Kay , people having seen it once will watch it again just to check out what they actually did see
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:02 am
|
|
To all those knocking the advert, what did you want/ expect to see ?
Although clearly this plays the northern card very strongly, it certainly gets across the passion involved in following the sport.
Perhaps we shold have asked Farage and Theresa May to have a pint and discuss RL.
The last time we used national media to "advertise" our sport, having the Challenge Cup draw on Radio 4, it was embarrassing and it probably harmed the game.
If this video gets people talking down their local pub / club, then, it's job done.
Sky get excellent viewing figures for RL and this will probably help increase the numbers.
Yours
Fat Northern Rugby League Fan
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 2:40 pm
|
|
Got to agree I thought it was funny and liked it just to balance out the argument, as for using Johnny Vegas brilliant a fat northerner and RL fan to boot job done.
Fat Northern Rugby League Fan MK II
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 3:49 pm
|
It's a good advert, who would have thought RL fans find something to moan about!
The ad is about raising awareness of the season starting and to do that it needs to stand out a 30 second montage of action/hits would just blend in and be utterly forgettable, a short ad isn't enough time to use clips. Would there be any discussion on here if it was just a montage ad? Would there be any discussion away from here? Not a chance.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 4:11 pm
|
|
For all those complaining about the advert, it may be worth remembering that Sky have done this sort of thing before and that their primary/ sole interest is to increase viewing numbers (to increase advertising revenue) for its network.
Clearly, they will never promote RL sufficiently to appease most folk on this forum but, they have rather more experience concerning the their needs than the "experts" on here.
|