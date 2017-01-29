Ste100Centurions wrote: I have often wondered why (other than not having a pot to P!$$ in) , why the RFL can't do a very short biggest/hardest hits type medley ad on terrestrial TV ?You know that sort of ad where there a flashes of images, building in speed between each hit so that it's kinda like your life flashing before your eyes (imagine already being unconscious & Flower having another cheap pop).



Don't let the ad actually say it is Rugby League, not straight away, a kind of "it's coming" statement, then, boom, extended ads a couple of weeks prior to SL K.O & the big reveal "This is Rugby League" (or some other corny $#!T€).



No money though, tick !



No vision though, tick again !



No, leadership, no need to explain.

But the cost of putting such an ad on terrestrial tv enough times so that people see it is very large for the RFL. Then add in that you've no SL coverage on terrestrial tv and the vast majority of people who see it will be too far away from SL clubs to be able to go to games means you've no follow up.I'm unconvinced of the benefits of tv adverts for sports (other than on Sky Sports) I think, if done, they need to be for individual events as opposed to general sport or competition ones and they need to be on the relevant platform