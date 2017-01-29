GUBRATS wrote: No doubt there are lots of thick fat northeners , and lots of thick fat southerners , and midlanders , and Geordies , and Welsh,Scottish and Irish



There are also lots of clever thin northeners , southerners , midlanders , Geordies , Welsh , Scots and Irish



Yes it points out ' flaws ' in lots of other Sports , but it does show his passion , our passion for what we all know to be the greatest game



Nothing wrong with it

Everything is wrong with it.It markets itself solely to the fat, northern, thicko stereotype.It makes no attempt to market itself to anyone else other than its existing parochial demographic fanbase.It displays no action on the field whatsoever. Nothing to see in this sport folks. We already like it and don't need any convincing. Anyone else who doesn't understand... close the door on your way out.Instead, it takes pot shots at other sports emphasising just how insecure it is as a sport.Then there's Johnny Vegas! Weren't there any comedians still available for the gig from the old Comedians show or the Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club?Finally, it is a truly sh*t and embarrassing advert... full stop.