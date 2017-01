Nothus wrote: How come the RL adverts hardly ever show any of the sport being played?

I have often wondered why (other than not having, why the RFL can't do a very short biggest/hardest hits type medley ad on terrestrial TV ?You know that sort of ad where there a flashes of images, building in speed between each hit so that it's kinda like your life flashing before your eyes (imagine already being unconscious & Flower having another cheap pop).Don't let the ad actually say it is Rugby League, not straight away, a kind of "it's coming" statement, then, boom, extended ads a couple of weeks prior to SL K.O & the big reveal "This is Rugby League" (or some other corny $#!T€).No money though, tick !No vision though, tick again !No, leadership, no need to explain.