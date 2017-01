William Eve wrote: Thick, fat northerner who advertised OnDigital/ITV Digital alongside a monkey (and we know that happened to that company don't we?) in bid to increase profile of what is perceived to be a sport for thick, fat northerners.



Makes sense... NOT.

No doubt there are lots of thick fat northeners , and lots of thick fat southerners , and midlanders , and Geordies , and Welsh,Scottish and IrishThere are also lots of clever thin northeners , southerners , midlanders , Geordies , Welsh , Scots and IrishYes it points out ' flaws ' in lots of other Sports , but it does show his passion , our passion for what we all know to be the greatest gameNothing wrong with it