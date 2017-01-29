English was good, the other standouts were McIntosh, Wood and Kirkby I thought. Good tough test for the guys and we have some good options amongst the young guys so hope some get a go during the season. If RS did need/want to put one or two of the 4 mentioned in the 17 I would hope that they would show up well. Also Dickinson had some good drives.



Out of the more recognised senior players yesterday Ollie looks class, Mason went OK. Ormsby looks very ordinary from what I have seen so far this year?



Will be very interesting to see how we measure up against Wire on Wed and who plays where. Good signs so far as to an attitude change within the squad and seems from all the comments from coaches and players that we know we need to start the season well.