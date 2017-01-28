Think Matty English is the best forward (Prop) we have ever had at that age. Think he may get a couple of Super League appearances this year but will play mainly at Oldham and will probably break into the first team properly next year.



I think English has surpassed Tyler Dickinson already and probably Daniel Smith.



Can't really see him Tyler getting many SL games this year at all again.



From that showing today I think only Ollie Roberts & Mason will play against Warrington and maybe O'Brien and Matty English



Smith, Dickinson, Ormsby, McIntosh & Wood I feel will be some way off getting in the starting 17 to play Widnes.