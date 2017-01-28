Giants mainly young guns won 16-14, very impressed with Matty English.
Adam O'Brien started steadily but started to impose himself after 20 mins or so with some scoots from dummy half and one good break up the middle.
Ollie Roberts was a handful and took some stopping.
Giants again on wrong side of penalty count mainly offside....though on that score the ref was very lax and both sides were well offside most of the game.
