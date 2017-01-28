With our pre-season games wrapped up for the 1st Team & just week of training camp to come how do fans think we'll line up v ST's?
As it stands i'd go with.
Golding
Hall
Moon
Watkins
Briscoe
Sutty
Burrow
Garbutt
Parcell
Singleton
Keinhorst
Ablett
Jjb
Cuthbo
Ward
Delaney
Mullally/Ormanroyd/Baldwinson
From what's been said i wouldn't risk Mags or Ferres unless they are 100% otherwise we slip back into the same old mistakes.
