WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lee Smith

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Lee Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:50 am
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 252
Agreed Ste

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 2:40 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2734
Do you think he just got pushed out,or spat his dummy out?
Image

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 6:14 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 92
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
Though he did quite well last season earlier on.

looked a little off his game against Leeds though.

Good luck for the future
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 7:54 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9125
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Good luck and thanks for your stint in the cherry & white.

He came in when Gregg McNally suffered that horrible injury in pre-season and played a vital role in our winning the league - especially when Martyn Ridyard was out of the team and he took on the goal kicking duties.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:32 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11048
Location: blackpool tower circus
Lee did ok for us last season,but players arrive and players leave, I'm sure DB and Jukesy will do what has done before replace him with a better player,no worry job done, move on, bring on Cas.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:12 am
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7253
A great replacement for McNally last season, Good luck and thanks for all your efforts Lee.
Last edited by glow on Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:27 am, edited 1 time in total.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:21 am
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15756
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Did a great job for us in difficult circumstances last year, not at the level we need players to be now so at 30 he is better playing than watching

Thank you for what you did for us Lee and all the best for the future

Re: Lee Smith

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:12 pm
tigerman1231 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 03, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 268
Seems you are now a prop lighter then. Jokes aside i always thought Lee Smith was a good player, i think he may end up at Bradford now.

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 12:07 am
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 157
Or toronto

Re: Lee Smith

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:46 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 372
I agree with Tigerman. Toronto already have a very big squad.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, DannytheEagle, frank1, North Stand Leyther, Trust Me and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,7081,46575,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  