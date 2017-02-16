Irregular Hoops wrote: Classy move by the club and Radford in helping him out .

Its quite a smart thing to do as it doesn't cost much and there is one more player talking to others about what a decent lot Hull are which can only help persuade others considering coming here. I very much doubt he'll have many good words about a deceitful, embittered short person at one of his previous clubs! Hull aren't perfect, I'm not sure the Pritchard exit was that smooth and McDonnell and Arundel were a bit gruesome (though neither of them has done much to prove it was wrong performance wise) but generally they have been reasonable and professional. So well done Hull for showing that off the field there's a clear winner in this city as well.