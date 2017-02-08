Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
A hooker. James Cunningham?
Glad we aren't signing Larroyer, would be a pointless signing, i'd rather us hold some money back and see what happens.
Doubt Cunningham would come back as he partner has a job down there and he seems settled, think he will end up in SL eventually, we went after O'Brien so we are looking at a hooker, although every time I see Litten, he looks great and could play the odd game this season.
