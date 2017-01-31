WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kevin Lorroyer

I thought Green and Bowden showed up really well last season.

Bowden had a good early season then tailed off and Green had an average early season then came strong towards the end
Still would like to see another Super League quality prop at the club.Thompson seems to play better when used as a prop.
Doesnt seem to miss as many tackles when players are running straight at him so maybe he can be the extra stand in front row.

The problem with your backrow is that it has been so good it would be difficult for any player to come in and not be a dissapointment. Lets be honest Mini and Ellis have been the outstanding backrow in the SL for the past couple of seasons. Their impact on the field has been massive but it seems that their professionalism off the pitch also has had an effect.

I agree, he's utter shoite but why would we play him in a friendly if we weren't interested in signing him?

Anyone heard anything about Ellis having a scan on his back today? An alleged injury- hence not playing at the weekend.

According to Radford he will take some part in the game at Doncaster, as will Bowden and Green

Well reported in the Mail today Gaz was out with his back. Guess we'll see if he plays this lat friendly. We'll miss him as we did against Salford. And Pritchard also he kept Fonda in hand.

we do miss ellis but early days and still think there is a lot of over reaction to friendlys, we had a great year last year and am still positive we will this, COYH
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
