I thought Green and Bowden showed up really well last season.
Bowden had a good early season then tailed off and Green had an average early season then came strong towards the end Still would like to see another Super League quality prop at the club.Thompson seems to play better when used as a prop. Doesnt seem to miss as many tackles when players are running straight at him so maybe he can be the extra stand in front row.
If Bowden and Green can step up, and make an impact from the bench, which apart from the occasional game, have not really, need to be consistent at making an impact, not just been steady whilst watts and taylor have a break, could see us signing larroyer and using ellis purely as interchange prop
The problem with your backrow is that it has been so good it would be difficult for any player to come in and not be a dissapointment. Lets be honest Mini and Ellis have been the outstanding backrow in the SL for the past couple of seasons. Their impact on the field has been massive but it seems that their professionalism off the pitch also has had an effect.
I'd be really surprised if you did, I'd have thought you had a young kid better than him able to fill in if any of the 2nd row got injured, failing that one of your centres would be able to fill in better.
Larroyer was one of the biggest under performers in a team that had a fair few, never saw any signs there was much better to come either. Not sure how the french fit in with quota / fed trained etc either.
I agree, he's utter shoite but why would we play him in a friendly if we weren't interested in signing him?
