Tinkerman23 wrote: If Bowden and Green can step up, and make an impact from the bench, which apart from the occasional game, have not really, need to be consistent at making an impact, not just been steady whilst watts and taylor have a break, could see us signing larroyer and using ellis purely as interchange prop

The problem with your backrow is that it has been so good it would be difficult for any player to come in and not be a dissapointment. Lets be honest Mini and Ellis have been the outstanding backrow in the SL for the past couple of seasons. Their impact on the field has been massive but it seems that their professionalism off the pitch also has had an effect.