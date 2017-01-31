|
fun time frankie wrote:
I bet half the people who are slagging hudgell off have made a whiplash claim and gladly taken the money for no real injury as regards to larroyer he wasn't the same since he had his bad injury and it was common knowledge to most fans that he would be leaving at the end of last season whether contracted or not
sadly your probably right. On the rugby, think we are seriously lacking a decent prop
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:01 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
sadly your probably right. On the rugby, think we are seriously lacking a decent prop
I agree with you but HDM seems to indicate there's little left on the cap which surprises me.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:03 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
If we can move on a youngster on a season long loan we'll sign larroyer
I am thinking the same Jake,but it begs the question why.
Does Lee think after our pre season games,that our young ones not up to yet,or do we have an unforseen problem with one of our first choice back rowers.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:59 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
sadly your probably right. On the rugby, think we are seriously lacking a decent prop
Not sure I agree, we have 2 excellent props, one good one and another solid prop with potential to be better.
Add to this Masi, Ellis, Tomo, I think we are fine.
Not sure there are any other SL teams with a better set of props than us.
In an ideal world, we would sign better players, but it's hard with the cap and I think we have probably the best balanced squad since we have been in SL, certainly on paper good enough to win something again.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:59 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Please! Dont make me laugh, for every genuine claim, must be 20 fraudulent ones, assisted by the likes of hudgel, the blame game as become a complete sponge on society, stealing tax payers money and raising insurance premiums for the rest of us, you speak like a veteren whiplash claimer
I bow to your obviously superior knowledge of the insurance scam game. I would agree that there is too much of a compensation culture, however I am actually willing to accept that there are plenty of genuine claims where honest people are looking to not be out of pocket.
If you can, could you please point out the exact wording or phrases used that would indicate I have ever made a personal injury claim. I doubt that you can.
If it helps I have made one insurance claim in my life, for water damage due to a leaking valve, no personal injury claim in sight there. Now should I have ignored the fact that I had been paying my insurance for 15+ years and paid for the damage myself thus keeping everybody else's claim down or actually used the service I had paid for?
Now if you were unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident through no fault of your own and led to considerable financial hardship what would you do?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:13 pm
we have taylor,watts, Bowden, green, 4 good young props, as back up we have masi,thompson, ellis, good set of props imo, yes injuries might bite but we cant cover every angle,
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:24 pm
hull2524 wrote:
we have taylor,watts, Bowden, green, 4 good young props, as back up we have masi,thompson, ellis, good set of props imo, yes injuries might bite but we cant cover every angle,
I think you have 2 long term england front rowers, I also think that Ellis would do a very effective job for you. Bowden and Green can also do a more than effective job for you. No real worries for you this season
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:27 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
If we can move on a youngster on a season long loan we'll sign larroyer
I'd be really surprised if you did, I'd have thought you had a young kid better than him able to fill in if any of the 2nd row got injured, failing that one of your centres would be able to fill in better.
Larroyer was one of the biggest under performers in a team that had a fair few, never saw any signs there was much better to come either. Not sure how the french fit in with quota / fed trained etc either.
