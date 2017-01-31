Tinkerman23 wrote: Please! Dont make me laugh, for every genuine claim, must be 20 fraudulent ones, assisted by the likes of hudgel, the blame game as become a complete sponge on society, stealing tax payers money and raising insurance premiums for the rest of us, you speak like a veteren whiplash claimer

I bow to your obviously superior knowledge of the insurance scam game. I would agree that there is too much of a compensation culture, however I am actually willing to accept that there are plenty of genuine claims where honest people are looking to not be out of pocket.If you can, could you please point out the exact wording or phrases used that would indicate I have ever made a personal injury claim. I doubt that you can.If it helps I have made one insurance claim in my life, for water damage due to a leaking valve, no personal injury claim in sight there. Now should I have ignored the fact that I had been paying my insurance for 15+ years and paid for the damage myself thus keeping everybody else's claim down or actually used the service I had paid for?Now if you were unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident through no fault of your own and led to considerable financial hardship what would you do?