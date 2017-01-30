Erik the not red wrote: You only need to look at Hudgell's day job to realise that he is in a highly questionable area regarding morals. As the 9th best ambulance chaser in the country at extracting money from the NHS I'm sure we all have a lot to thank this saintly man for.



His contradictory statements and actions regarding loyalty between club and players are a matter of public record and Larroyer is but one example.

What is it with you lot and Hudgell? Like the rest of us I am sure he has his faults but ambulance chaser extracting money from the NHS!If, god forbid, you or yours had an injury caused by somebody else's fault that meant you could not work would you simply shrug your shoulders and accept the impact that this would have on your family or seek redress?If the NHS caused this would you accept it and say oh well the NHS needs the money more than I do and take the hit?Well if the answer is that you could accept the hit on your finances then well done you, unfortunately the vast majority of people cannot afford weeks or months off work or perhaps even permanent injury impacting on their ability to provide for their family.The sad fact is that the NHS does not always admit their mistakes and offer redress, I know this from very recent experience with a close family member, and often the only recourse is via the legal route.As for the money his firm wins, do you think he keeps it or does it go to the injured party? I am sure that there is a hefty fee but if it is provable that a company has been negligent and it has caused injury or suffering then surely it is only morally correct that they should see that the injury party is compensated for lost earnings at the very least?Regarding Kevin Laroyyer, if the club have treated him as he says, I am not saying it hasn't but we only have his version of events, then I do believe there are moral and ethical questions to answer. I feel that if all is as he says it does not reflect well on my club.