Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 24164

Location: West Yorkshire



hezza1969 wrote: Are you suggesting the fee is the issue? or the fact that he has been violent? If it is the fee then are you saying morality has a price? If it is the violent aspect then raising the Hull FC signing's has a direct relevance to the argument you put forward as this could be comparative morality in action and supports my earlier moral compass assertion. I am not attempting to deflect but simply responding to the arguments you are using. I will state that I was very much against resigning BC and fully agreed with Rovers releasing him. I found his past behaviour questionable at best. At no point did I defend this signing, or at least I did not intend to.



I may be missing something but I am struggling to see what I have not addressed directly. I simply challenged DGM to support his statement with the caveat that it should be provable, I would have thought that was fairly clear. It was you who brought BC's signing into the argument I simply responded with the argument that using this could potentially raise questions regarding your own recruitment strategy and gave several examples.



The point you haven't addressed is whether Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question by the fact he paid a fee for a convicted violent criminal. Can it, or not? The point you haven't addressed is whether Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question by the fact he paid a fee for a convicted violent criminal. Can it, or not? hezza1969 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm

Posts: 20

Mrs Barista wrote: The point you haven't addressed is whether Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question by the fact he paid a fee for a convicted violent criminal. Can it, or not?



The point that you are raising that I have not addressed has not been framed as a question previously. I will give you my take on this particular situation that you have raised.



Are you actually seriously suggesting that Neil Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question because of a single signing made by the club? Not him personally, but by the club! I would, obviously, point out the vast sums of money he has raised and donated to local charities and argue that this certainly impacts on his moral standing or is it more convenient to ignore these facts and focus on a single, albeit potentially quite serious negative.



Regarding the actual signing, yes he would have had to sanction it but it would have been the coaches target, does this mean that the coach is morally questionable? or is it MS who would have secured the signing? is he morally questionable? Are you asking me to condem one person in a group for a decision I did not agree with and one which I did not have full access to the process and thoughts behind?



It would help me frame any future replies if you could confirm if it is the issue of the fee or the violent crime that you take the most exception to? This would allow me a better understanding of your main argument.



I will say that I think it was morally wrong of the CLUB to keep him after his conviction. I personally did not want to be represented by this particular player. However I do understand that if we condem someone perpetually for foolish mistakes then what chance of reform and rehabilitation? If we travel down this dangerous road then as a society it is a short step to what we are currently seeing in the US.



In simple terms, I think the club was morally wrong to keep him after his conviction. However, regarding the resigning I think that the answer is not quite clear cut. Mainly for the reasons stated above. I would be personally reluctant to condem anyone for giving someone a chance at redemption. I would also argue that up to this point BC has repaid the faith shown in him by the club and appears to have done a great deal of maturing.



Regarding comparative morality, and in return for my reply to your question, how do you feel about the people at your club who signed or kept multiple convicted violent criminals? I am not saying your club was wrong for the same reasons I have outlined above but am just interested in your opinion. The point that you are raising that I have not addressed has not been framed as a question previously. I will give you my take on this particular situation that you have raised.Are you actually seriously suggesting that Neil Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question because of a single signing made by the club? Not him personally, but by the club! I would, obviously, point out the vast sums of money he has raised and donated to local charities and argue that this certainly impacts on his moral standing or is it more convenient to ignore these facts and focus on a single, albeit potentially quite serious negative.Regarding the actual signing, yes he would have had to sanction it but it would have been the coaches target, does this mean that the coach is morally questionable? or is it MS who would have secured the signing? is he morally questionable? Are you asking me to condem one person in a group for a decision I did not agree with and one which I did not have full access to the process and thoughts behind?It would help me frame any future replies if you could confirm if it is the issue of the fee or the violent crime that you take the most exception to? This would allow me a better understanding of your main argument.I will say that I think it was morally wrong of the CLUB to keep him after his conviction. I personally did not want to be represented by this particular player. However I do understand that if we condem someone perpetually for foolish mistakes then what chance of reform and rehabilitation? If we travel down this dangerous road then as a society it is a short step to what we are currently seeing in the US.In simple terms, I think the club was morally wrong to keep him after his conviction. However, regarding the resigning I think that the answer is not quite clear cut. Mainly for the reasons stated above. I would be personally reluctant to condem anyone for giving someone a chance at redemption. I would also argue that up to this point BC has repaid the faith shown in him by the club and appears to have done a great deal of maturing.Regarding comparative morality, and in return for my reply to your question, how do you feel about the people at your club who signed or kept multiple convicted violent criminals? I am not saying your club was wrong for the same reasons I have outlined above but am just interested in your opinion. Smiggs

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm

Posts: 9114

Location: Hull

Will you love off Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 24164

Location: West Yorkshire

hezza1969 wrote: The point that you are raising that I have not addressed has not been framed as a question previously. I will give you my take on this particular situation that you have raised.



Are you actually seriously suggesting that Neil Hudgell's moral standing can be brought into question because of a single signing made by the club? Not him personally, but by the club! I would, obviously, point out the vast sums of money he has raised and donated to local charities and argue that this certainly impacts on his moral standing or is it more convenient to ignore these facts and focus on a single, albeit potentially quite serious negative.



Regarding the actual signing, yes he would have had to sanction it but it would have been the coaches target, does this mean that the coach is morally questionable? or is it MS who would have secured the signing? is he morally questionable? Are you asking me to condem one person in a group for a decision I did not agree with and one which I did not have full access to the process and thoughts behind?



It would help me frame any future replies if you could confirm if it is the issue of the fee or the violent crime that you take the most exception to? This would allow me a better understanding of your main argument.



I will say that I think it was morally wrong of the CLUB to keep him after his conviction. I personally did not want to be represented by this particular player. However I do understand that if we condem someone perpetually for foolish mistakes then what chance of reform and rehabilitation? If we travel down this dangerous road then as a society it is a short step to what we are currently seeing in the US.



In simple terms, I think the club was morally wrong to keep him after his conviction. However, regarding the resigning I think that the answer is not quite clear cut. Mainly for the reasons stated above. I would be personally reluctant to condem anyone for giving someone a chance at redemption. I would also argue that up to this point BC has repaid the faith shown in him by the club and appears to have done a great deal of maturing.



Regarding comparative morality, and in return for my reply to your question, how do you feel about the people at your club who signed or kept multiple convicted violent criminals? I am not saying your club was wrong for the same reasons I have outlined above but am just interested in your opinion.



So in summary Rovers were morally wrong and as head of it Hudgell sanctions all decisions so DGM may be able to avoid your slander/defamation provocation.



As for Hull FC and Reardon:

"Unbe-fecking-lievable. I am ashamed of all involved in making this signing. You really couldnt make it up.

Mrs Barista • Sat Apr 11, 2009 3:18 pm • Reply with quote"



On Crookes I agreed with FC baldy who said he should be sacked and called out management's apologism.



Pryce and Feka had more distance from their crimes, but the morality was still questionable. Fortunately Feka has won awards for his community work across the city which is outstanding.



Hopefully the RFL will shortly absolve Mr H from any shortcomings in crowd control at the MPG. Once is careless, surely twice would be...? So in summary Rovers were morally wrong and as head of it Hudgell sanctions all decisions so DGM may be able to avoid your slander/defamation provocation.As for Hull FC and Reardon:"Unbe-fecking-lievable. I am ashamed of all involved in making this signing. You really couldnt make it up.Mrs Barista • Sat Apr 11, 2009 3:18 pm • Reply with quote"On Crookes I agreed with FC baldy who said he should be sacked and called out management's apologism.Pryce and Feka had more distance from their crimes, but the morality was still questionable. Fortunately Feka has won awards for his community work across the city which is outstanding.Hopefully the RFL will shortly absolve Mr H from any shortcomings in crowd control at the MPG. Once is careless, surely twice would be...? hezza1969 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm

Posts: 20

Mrs Barista wrote:



As for Hull FC and Reardon:

"Unbe-fecking-lievable. I am ashamed of all involved in making this signing. You really couldnt make it up.

Mrs Barista • Sat Apr 11, 2009 3:18 pm • Reply with quote"



On Crookes I agreed with FC baldy who said he should be sacked and called out management's apologism.



Pryce and Feka had more distance from their crimes, but the morality was still questionable. Fortunately Feka has won awards for his community work across the city which is outstanding.



Hopefully the RFL will shortly absolve Mr H from any shortcomings in crowd control at the MPG. Once is careless, surely twice would be...? So in summary Rovers were morally wrong and as head of it Hudgell sanctions all decisions so DGM may be able to avoid your slander/defamation provocation.As for Hull FC and Reardon:"Unbe-fecking-lievable. I am ashamed of all involved in making this signing. You really couldnt make it up.Mrs Barista • Sat Apr 11, 2009 3:18 pm • Reply with quote"On Crookes I agreed with FC baldy who said he should be sacked and called out management's apologism.Pryce and Feka had more distance from their crimes, but the morality was still questionable. Fortunately Feka has won awards for his community work across the city which is outstanding.Hopefully the RFL will shortly absolve Mr H from any shortcomings in crowd control at the MPG. Once is careless, surely twice would be...?





Do you know for a fact that Hudgell sanctions ALL decisions at the club?



If you read my post you would see I stated I thought it was morally wrong to keep BC after his conviction, but did put caveats that could justify his resigning, you seem to have misunderstood that slightly.



The original post was that DGM should support his statements with facts regarding the individual, at which point you jumped in with a decision made by the club, albeit one NH would have been involved in so my original assertion still stands.



Interesting point regarding Pryce and Feka and lapsed time. What is an appropriate amount of time to sign a player after a conviction for violence? I am not saying Hull were wrong to sign any of these players as once a conviction is spent people must and should have a chance to re-bulid their lives. For me the biggest issue with the Reardon signing was the timing in relation to the laudable stance taken by the club regarding domestic violence.



Again with Hudgell, crowd control at the MPG was poor (I don't want to break the sites swearing policy son had to go with poor), yes in hind sight it was not adequate but can the blame be laid at his door? did he state how many stewards were required or was it the clubs mistake? Do you know for a fact that Hudgell sanctions ALL decisions at the club?If you read my post you would see I stated I thought it was morally wrong to keep BC after his conviction, but did put caveats that could justify his resigning, you seem to have misunderstood that slightly.The original post was that DGM should support his statements with facts regarding the individual, at which point you jumped in with a decision made by the club, albeit one NH would have been involved in so my original assertion still stands.Interesting point regarding Pryce and Feka and lapsed time. What is an appropriate amount of time to sign a player after a conviction for violence? I am not saying Hull were wrong to sign any of these players as once a conviction is spent people must and should have a chance to re-bulid their lives. For me the biggest issue with the Reardon signing was the timing in relation to the laudable stance taken by the club regarding domestic violence.Again with Hudgell, crowd control at the MPG was poor (I don't want to break the sites swearing policy son had to go with poor), yes in hind sight it was not adequate but can the blame be laid at his door? did he state how many stewards were required or was it the clubs mistake? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, anijay, C for Cuckoo, edinburgh yorkie, Greavsie, Hessle rover, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, scarrie, smudgersmith, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 272 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 35 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,511,382 1,726 75,724 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























