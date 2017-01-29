hezza1969 wrote:

I do not know if NH or Rovers paid for the defence, personally I am not a fan of BC, although he does seem to have grown up quite a bit but never having met him I don't feel inclined to judge ( not that I am accusing anybody of judging) However I would argue that everybody has a right to legal representation (although the 'person' who killed Lee Rigby and is now suing for damages does make me question this belief) Now BC had served in a war zone and who knows the effect that this had on his behaviour, again not condoning but simply arguing that there are sometimes factors that can contribute to stupidity.



If we are talking about criminal behaviour we could look at Stuart Reardon, Leon Price or even Ifeta Paleaaesina. All former Hull players signed after convictions for assault, including on a woman! Perhaps more questionable morally than allegedly paying for a defence of a player not yet convicted. Although I would guess that if either NH or the club paid for BC's defence then he would have been required to pay it back in the same way Paul Cooke was required to pay Hull FC back after his difficulties.



We all have our moral compass but somehow the rivalry does tend to skew it a little.