hezza1969 wrote: It's not like we should be surprised, from a man of questionable moral standing.



Quite an accusation, could you please explain precisely what you meant by this?

I suggest you look up the laws on slander and defamation before your considered reply.

Didn't he pay a £30,000 fee to hire a man who'd been convicted of kicking another man 27 times in the head whilst said victim was lying on the floor? Some could argue that's questionable moralswise. Just saying. Is it "moral" to use your mobile at the wheel or be responsible for inadequate stewarding? Questions, questions.