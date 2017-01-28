|
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 382
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
|
it's a bit of fun, the off seasons been to long makes you feel like it's nearly hear again. Did like the part about rugby..... You know that other one that made me smile. As I said It's a bit of fun we are nearly there love or hate Mr Vegas, it's well done.
|
The Wire - It's Time To Believe
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:35 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 513
|
I think some of us think much too deeply about things. It's a good simple message and a bit of fun and I like it for that.
|
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5351
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
I ditched Sky 6 months ago, so I'm spared this
As someone earlier said, you're preaching to the converted, showing it on that channel. As for sticking it on free to air.....well, Sky aren't going to waste thousands on RL ads on other channels, are they. It's hardly going to get someone from Leicestershire to sign up to Sky, whilst the ads for The Voice are on.
As for Mr Vegas.....well, his Monkey sidekick from the tea adverts is funnier (they kept him.....ditched for a glove puppet....says it all, really)
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3520
Location: The Gig In The Sky
|
The majority of League fans will like it, particularly the dig at Union, neutrals will say "haha oh yeah, those footballers and their diving", and Union fans will laugh at the stereotype and how little we are of a threat to them.
|
[URL=http://www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]http://www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
|
Sun Jan 29, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8246
|
I like JV and his standup. This advert did reek of desperation and small time sport, but it did remind me of how I used to feel watching a game. I suspect it won't make any material difference to anyone, ever.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:13 am
|
Wire
Free-scoring winger
Joined:
Sun Aug 28, 2011 2:49 pmPosts:
1053Location:
Olympia, Washington State.
|
Thought it was pretty funny. Vegas does that faux-indignance well and it was very obviously hyperbole (which become more obvious as the advert went on to sports more and more removed from RL).
Fans of every sport will sing the praises of their sport while comparing to, and putting down, other sports. At the risk of sounding too much like a LAD; it's just a bit of banter. Lighten up, enjoy the sports you enjoy* and enjoy RL for all the reasons Vegas mentions.
*Except for "the dirty word"...
|
♫♫ Come on Wire, come on Wire, come on Wire, Come on... ♫♫
Wire 44 - 6 Widnes
WidnesJohn wrote:
With us being the better side these days, we are licking our lips at inflicting more misery on Wire in the coming derby. I expect a fairly straight forward win.
Widnes Score Time: 74 Minutes 9 Seconds
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11414
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Not a fan, I think it makes us look small time.
If the cap fits (literally). We are a small time minority sport!
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 615
|
At least we've got a promotional video to whinge about this year!
|
|
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 228
|
Well said Snaggle, heaven knows how far we will sink further down the Sky pecking order ..... Boot'n'all in a cafe and even that got canned !!. Wednesday afternoon rugby anybody, as long as it doesn't clash with the ladies bog snorkling
On the plus side, yes it's my sport already but I liked it.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:51 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7443
|
I was disappointed he didn't say anything good about the game.
It seemed to me all anti negative to make a point??
|
once a wire always a wire