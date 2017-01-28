WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:48 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3351
Location: Still waiting for the title
As anyone had a chance to watch this yet?
I've just had a look and I'm not sure this is the road we should be going down.. Having cheap digs at other sports makes us look petty and small time IMO .. And will only alienate us even more .. We hate it when others have a go at us and when the media shows us no respect so why is it ok for us to do it?
Or am I being over sensitive ? Thoughts ?
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 2:02 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 720
Location: Warrington
I think its wonderful, in particular the dig he has at Rugby Union.

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:40 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1331
I don't like Jonny Vegas, and reading Mikey's post I was fearing the worst, but found it hilarious and really good.
(Although whilst I appreciate Vegas loves his league, perhaps another famous / infamous fine figure of a man could have been used - or a duet with a 'non Northerner' to avoid stereotyping would have worked better).

The 'cheap digs' at other sports we're too bad actually and had an element of truth.

Bringing the players in is great and worked really well - particularly the Sean O'Loughlan bit imo. (His physique comes across really well).

It's a thumbs up from me.

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:18 pm
AntonyGiant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 423
I thought it was amusing. But I'm already a RL Fan so I'm allowed to. If it's an attempt to help tempt people into our sport then digging at the sports the viewers most probably like isn't a good way of doing it.
It gives abit of a choose RL over football.. rather than enjoy both feel.

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:27 pm
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5164
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
I think its brill and would encourage any RL fan to watch it
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:49 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1331
But what about reaching a new audience?
Will it do that?

I hope so - as an RL fan I don't need an advert to get me enthused about the sport.

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:57 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35173
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Not a fan, I think it makes us look small time.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:20 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2896
Location: newton-le-willows
Would the ads be better on free to air tv as itv & even BBC. Putting it on sky sports has every chance of just preaching to the already converted.

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:34 pm
worthing wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2935
At the end he says "Well that's how I see it anyway". As in, Northern RL fan thinks RL is great. Woop. And without meaning any disrespect, Johnny Vegas simply reinforces many unfortunate RL stereotypes. The one they did about 3 years ago with Bradley Wiggins was more powerful. Rather than slagging off other sports, it might have been an idea to get stars from different sports to front up about how they like RL - there must be loads, though thinking about it, they may have done this a few years back.
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: Johnny Vegas Sky Super League Promo

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:42 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2815
Location: warrington
Wasn't sure when I saw the shortened clip on SSN this morning, but now having seen the full thing it's kinda ok.

