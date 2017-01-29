M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: Always good to hear fans of other clubs complimenting us. M Carter and Co are doing a fantastic job with our club hopefully stadium issues should be sorted soon and we can move up another level as a club. As a club and City we have the potential to be a top 6 SL club.



Up the Trin

No worries. I'd love to see Trin up there competing for honours. I saw the honours board in the hospitality room yesterday. The heritage your club has is impressive, just need a few breaks on the stadium and you'll be in the right direction