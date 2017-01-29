WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Beaumont Legal Stadium

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:48 pm
Hope the sponsorship is transfereable to another ground? :)

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:48 pm
FIL wrote:
From what I have been told, the legal advice that we have already taken is way above Beaumont's level :thumb:

And we have an extremely good case to get what we were promised (if we need to take it that far)
Up the Trin

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:11 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Always good to hear fans of other clubs complimenting us. M Carter and Co are doing a fantastic job with our club hopefully stadium issues should be sorted soon and we can move up another level as a club. As a club and City we have the potential to be a top 6 SL club.

Up the Trin


No worries. I'd love to see Trin up there competing for honours. I saw the honours board in the hospitality room yesterday. The heritage your club has is impressive, just need a few breaks on the stadium and you'll be in the right direction
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:24 pm
Roy Cusworth is the top man at Beaumont Legal, his brother is Les Cusworth who played at Wakefield RUFC , then went on to Leicester Tigers and went on to play for England.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  