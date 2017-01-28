Great idea by Wakefield.



I was lucky enough to be invited by Rugby League World Magazine, who came out second in the draw and are now the sponsor of Mitch Allgood for the season.



Hats off to Micheal Carter and Verity Thomas who ran the event very well.



Big up to the players who engaged very well with the attendees.



FWIW, I am a Hull FC fan, living in Wakey, I do have a soft spot for Trinity. I am bringing 2 workmates with me in 12th Feb, one of which it will be their first game of RL . Hope its a good game with a decent crowd.