I was under the impression d/r was to help the lower division clubs.



Good luck to Butler and McGrath, they should have the opportunity to show what they can do against "better' opposition,

However I was not aware Fax were over endowed with a massive squad, being selfish, what happens should one one of them sustain an injury that keeps them out for a couple of months, will Salford give us replacements of equal quality ?





My humble opinion only of course .