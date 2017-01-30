2nd Round RL Cup 1971 I think it was, or 72. Wakefield 5-3 Wigan in a packed Belle Vue. I thought it was always packed houses and big wins over big teams...oh how I would learnMy Dad and my Uncle took me to the 3rd Round at Leeds. Toppos scored a trademark side step show and go and stormed under the sticks but it wasn't to be and we lost 11-5 I think. I was about 8 or 9. The atmosphere at Headingley that day was electric. Utterly hooked. Wakefield till I die!