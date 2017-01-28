WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your very first game.....

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:03 am
TrinityHeritage

Joined: Sat Aug 18, 2012 5:30 am
Posts: 44
Do you remember your very first Trinity game you saw live?

As part of our Trinity Heritage newsletter project (monthly newsletter) we are asking various fans from various age ranges about their very first live Trinity game... what are you memories

They will feature in an up and coming Trinity Heritage newsletter ...

If you want to subscribe, email us on trinity-heritage@sky.com

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:50 am
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6020
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Trinity V Australia, we played a touring team around '74, it was a midweek game, I can remember sat with a bag of sweets which I'd got from the bar at the top of the north stand. We sat on the barrier and my only real memory was a long blonde haired winger called Schubert.
Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:10 am
60sCat
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 227
Against Hull at Wembley in 1960. My dad took me with a group of his friends. Been hooked ever since with a few years lapse sometime in the 80s .

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:53 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10872
Location: The City of Wakefield
Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 12:14 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1127
Dont remember first game exactly, but was some time in the 1979-80 season. Do recall that year I think going to Halifax.

The year after though I recall fondly of going to most games home and away.

I had the home and away shirts bought for me and had the numbers 2 and 5 put on. Fletcher and Juliff.

I try to talk my kids these days of not putting numbers on.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:39 pm
lincwtw

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 50
Trin vs Halifax down at belle vue. 2001 or 2002. I'm only 21 so I'd consider that an early start

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:05 am
The Voice

Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2016 6:19 pm
Posts: 1
Oakwell
Wakefield - St Helens

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:51 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1708
Salford at Belle Vue 1985 Div 2

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:01 pm
wildshot
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1399
Location: The world is my oyster!
1st April 1983 at Belle Vue, Wakefield Trinity 36 Huddersfield 11.
Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:27 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8916
Location: wakefield
I was too young to know when my first game was. Maybe I'll ask my dad and brother.
But my first recollection is playing Leeds at Belle Vue sometime in the early 70s as I'd heard of Leeds United and so it stuck in my mind.
I was at Wembley in 73 or 74 so it must have been before then.
