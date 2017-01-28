Do you remember your very first Trinity game you saw live?
As part of our Trinity Heritage newsletter project (monthly newsletter) we are asking various fans from various age ranges about their very first live Trinity game... what are you memories
They will feature in an up and coming Trinity Heritage newsletter ...
If you want to subscribe, email us on trinity-heritage@sky.com
As part of our Trinity Heritage newsletter project (monthly newsletter) we are asking various fans from various age ranges about their very first live Trinity game... what are you memories
They will feature in an up and coming Trinity Heritage newsletter ...
If you want to subscribe, email us on trinity-heritage@sky.com