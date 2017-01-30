I said a couple of weeks ago that we will miss big Frank on and off the pitch but we have to accept that we wouldnt have been able to sign Kelly without Frank leaving.Frank leaving has left us short of a Super League quality Front Row.

I dont think the defeat at Salford had anything to do with team morale it was more to do with lack of discipline.

Manu alone gave away 5 or 6 penalties in the first half and as Radford said we seemed to treat possession like we were still training in Portugal with no consequence for losing the ball and having to defend.

I think we will see the players Radford was not too pleased with get a run out at Doncaster together with Ellis,Green and Bowden who should all be fir enough to play part of the game.