Old_Faithful_IAKW wrote:
I hope I'm wrong but I think Pritchard leaving could come back to haunt us - from a culture P.O.V if nothing else. He was obviously a huge character in the dressing room and team chemistry/morale is a fragile thing.
Let's see, hopefully it's all an overreaction and we come out of the blocks firing against Wakefield. We'll only know for sure in October.
I have thought that too . Frank was a massive character at the Club .
Has his departure left a sour taste with some of his team mates ?
His leaving was very low key , lets hope the Club handled it correctly.