Tarquin Fuego wrote: Radfud in Mail blaming lack of competitive mindset in some players

That concerns me

Are we still in a Challenge Cup hangover ?

Serious question

Remember there will have been a hell of a lot of talk prior to this game in the dressing room

And on the practice pitch from the coach and players

We are aiming to start the season with a bang so by the Reds game yesterday we should have been near red hot

Let's see how the season starts but we need a 2 win start in my opinion

There are a lot of good points on this thread and of course we will all give the team under the circumstances of a friendly the benefit of the doubt. But last season we hit Rovers pre season in a manner few Clubs have, we were red hot and carried that into the game against Salford at the KCOM and pretty much through the season before we tailed off in a manner that was perhaps attributed to us peaking too early so its a fine balance.We all know that skill and effort from Hull FC sides in the past is one thing, but in the end any success we have had has also been down to a good attitude and the team fighting for each other. so some fans can be certainly be excused for being a bit concerned when they consider that display and indeed take note of Radford's words afterwards and the fact that all the talk in camp has been about the way we are improving attacking wise.I hope that a pre season that has so far as far as I'm concerned appeared to be a bit of a shambles is a master stroke and I don't get it or understand the validity of all these games spread over such a long period, but as I say some will be starting to get a bit concerned that in our last game before the season starts the coach is questioning some players application.