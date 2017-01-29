Don't think we looked underdone, we looked the fitter side second half until another brain fart from a high kick, led directly to their clinching try.
The skill set was the difference, they moved the ball far better than us and sliced us open a few times in the first half. I don't remember a clean break by us in 80 minutes!
Negatives - We can't deal with high kicks, 3 times 2nd half we either let the ball bounce or lost it in the mid air duel. Talanoa didnt even get off the ground for the 1st one.
Right hand side attack is all at sea. Carlos looks lost there, fonua will never just come inside and take a tackle. how mnay times again did he go into touch or lose the ball. Big questions for Radders there, I'd stick with michaels on the wing and leave fonua at centre. but he has the option of connor too. Carlos - I don't know what he is.
Positives - Masonga was great, looks the real deal. Hugely impressed with him and think he'll oust one of Bowden or Green if they don't really step up consistently.
Sneyd looked really sharp, was running the ball more and put in a couple of beautiful little kicks, especially the drop out to get the ball back. Trouble was, he seemed one step ahead of most of his team mates!
Thought Washy made a big difference 2nd half.
