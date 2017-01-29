WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Salford Game

 
Post a reply

Re: Salford Game

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:44 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24164
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Another way of looking at it is given the stupid way the season is set up with us playing wakey and then a fortnight off again there's effectively a month of pre season left with 1 game in the middle
Radders may gamble on the team being able to do a job slightly 'underdone' put some more work into them then before the true week in week out grind begins

I thought that a while ago, not that we'd gamble being underdone but just that it might be factored into pre season.
Image

Re: Salford Game

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:55 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2230
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Thought you looked well organised and did us for pace several times, good to see both sides getting some big hits in. A cliche but no easy games in Super League.


Agree there'll be no easy games. Widnes still look light of a half back, but other than that it's going to be really tough for any team from the championship that have an eye on promotion via the million pound game :wink:

Re: Salford Game

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:39 pm
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 388
Location: Australia
Who played in the centres and how did they play?

Re: Salford Game

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:57 am
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8349
Location: Location Location
IMO Salford looked well drilled and professional, certainly in defence. We made far too many errors, that tuimivave kick near the sticks defied all reason! Thought 18.6 flattered us. But it was only a friendly, but we need to improve on that for sure.
Know your Enemy

Re: Salford Game

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:41 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1977
Location: United Kingdom
Radfud in Mail blaming lack of competitive mindset in some players
That concerns me
Are we still in a Challenge Cup hangover ?
Serious question
Remember there will have been a hell of a lot of talk prior to this game in the dressing room
And on the practice pitch from the coach and players
We are aiming to start the season with a bang so by the Reds game yesterday we should have been near red hot
Let's see how the season starts but we need a 2 win start in my opinion
I have lost interest

Re: Salford Game

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:13 am
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6325
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Radfud in Mail blaming lack of competitive mindset in some players
That concerns me
Are we still in a Challenge Cup hangover ?
Serious question
Remember there will have been a hell of a lot of talk prior to this game in the dressing room
And on the practice pitch from the coach and players
We are aiming to start the season with a bang so by the Reds game yesterday we should have been near red hot
Let's see how the season starts but we need a 2 win start in my opinion


There are a lot of good points on this thread and of course we will all give the team under the circumstances of a friendly the benefit of the doubt. But last season we hit Rovers pre season in a manner few Clubs have, we were red hot and carried that into the game against Salford at the KCOM and pretty much through the season before we tailed off in a manner that was perhaps attributed to us peaking too early so its a fine balance.

We all know that skill and effort from Hull FC sides in the past is one thing, but in the end any success we have had has also been down to a good attitude and the team fighting for each other. so some fans can be certainly be excused for being a bit concerned when they consider that display and indeed take note of Radford's words afterwards and the fact that all the talk in camp has been about the way we are improving attacking wise.

I hope that a pre season that has so far as far as I'm concerned appeared to be a bit of a shambles is a master stroke and I don't get it or understand the validity of all these games spread over such a long period, but as I say some will be starting to get a bit concerned that in our last game before the season starts the coach is questioning some players application.
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, anijay, C for Cuckoo, edinburgh yorkie, Greavsie, Hessle rover, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, scarrie, smudgersmith, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,3821,72675,7244,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  