airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Another way of looking at it is given the stupid way the season is set up with us playing wakey and then a fortnight off again there's effectively a month of pre season left with 1 game in the middle
Radders may gamble on the team being able to do a job slightly 'underdone' put some more work into them then before the true week in week out grind begins
I thought that a while ago, not that we'd gamble being underdone but just that it might be factored into pre season.