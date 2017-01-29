|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
"Sounded", I thought you were an uber fan?
Who said that, you expect me to go to a friendly away Salford when we have just had a baby?
I wonder who you are?
Talk about the game and stop being a d&@k.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:28 pm
just dont understand this one preseason game plan for the first team squad.
I would now have all the first team playing at least the first half at Doncaster.
I agree that Radford doesnt actually know his first choice 17 and seems to be trying to find a place for Connor.
What i see is when Kelly is on the field all our attack is on the right side with Talanoa and Griffin seeing very little of the ball.That needs to change otherwise the strength of these two is wasted.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:24 pm
bonaire wrote:
What i see is when Kelly is on the field all our attack is on the right side with Talanoa and Griffin seeing very little of the ball.That needs to change otherwise the strength of these two is wasted.
Quite a few sides, play the '6' on the left side, and then the '1', chimes in on the right
side, to provide the extra pivot...
A bit disappointing, that we haven't changed our pivot structure from last season...
Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:32 pm
Sheldon wrote:
Whats happened to Eliis, Green and Hadley?
Rumour is... Ellis is due to have a scan on his back...
Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:51 pm
Poor result with nearly a full team playing even if it is just a friendly considering a long pre season, over seas training camp and lots of other friendlies. Could we be going from overdone last year to underdone this year come season start?
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:24 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Sebasteeno wrote:
Poor result with nearly a full team playing even if it is just a friendly considering a long pre season, over seas training camp and lots of other friendlies. Could we be going from overdone last year to underdone this year come season start?
Time will tell.
We've all been fans long enough to know that you can't take too much from a friendly. Until it's 17 vs 17, restricted interchanges and something at stake, you really can't use it as much of a marker. Roll on the Wakey game.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:30 pm
DGM wrote:
Time will tell.
We've all been fans long enough to know that you can't take too much from a friendly. Until it's 17 vs 17, restricted interchanges and something at stake, you really can't use it as much of a marker. Roll on the Wakey game.
What you could see though from the match is that Salford have played 3 friendly games with a near full strength team and it showed.
Losing a friendly is not really a concern but losing at Wakefield because we are underdone playing as a team would be.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:56 pm
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Not ideal but not worried
Salford 3rd game in a row with a full strength team so they'll be well tuned up
Well near but not quite full strength as we were missing Ben Murdoch Masilla Josh Jones and Todd Carney, good win but I'd swap it for the two points against Wigan in a fortnight.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:04 pm
Salford red all over wrote:
Well near but not quite full strength as we were missing Ben Murdoch Masilla Josh Jones and Todd Carney, good win but I'd swap it for the two points against Wigan in a fortnight.
Thought you looked well organised and did us for pace several times, good to see both sides getting some big hits in. A cliche but no easy games in Super League.
