Well near but not quite full strength as we were missing Ben Murdoch Masilla Josh Jones and Todd Carney, good win but I'd swap it for the two points against Wigan in a fortnight.

Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.



Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)





The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget

The Naive Forgive And Forget

The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget





"I am not young enough to know everything"

Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)







One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.



virginia woolf (1882-1941)