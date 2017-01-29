just dont understand this one preseason game plan for the first team squad.

I would now have all the first team playing at least the first half at Doncaster.

I agree that Radford doesnt actually know his first choice 17 and seems to be trying to find a place for Connor.

What i see is when Kelly is on the field all our attack is on the right side with Talanoa and Griffin seeing very little of the ball.That needs to change otherwise the strength of these two is wasted.