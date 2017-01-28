WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Game

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:00 am
That looks a very strong squad Radford has announced. I'd hope we blow the dust away and have a convincing win. Will be interesting to see how the halves go if that pack gets rolling forward.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:17 am
Really loving forward to it. Game time for pretty much all the first choice squad, 1st chance to see Connor. Hopefully as entertaining as last week's first half, and no injuries.
Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:13 am
Can't wait to see how Connor goes. Really think he's going to be good for us. Great signing.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:27 pm
A really strong showing for more of the 80 as we get closer toward season start would be nice.
Ramping things up slowly but surely with players chomping at the bit to let loose in the first round will hopefully pay dividends.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:05 pm
O'brien
Carney
Sau
Welham
Evalds
Lui
Dobson
Kopzcak
Brining
Griffin
Lannon
Huaraki
Flanagan

Murray
Butler
Mossop
Tasi
Mcgrath
Bibby
Walne
Wood
Johnson
Wilkinson
Bent
Krasniqi

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:00 pm
Strong side. Should be a good run out for both sides.
Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:46 am
Are any radio stations doing commentary. Hope someone can tell me cheers

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:16 am
Humberside didn't do the last game, and city are away at Fulham this afternoon, so they're unlikely.

Hull FC Live did a commentary, so I'm hoping they'll do one from Salford.

The only other chance would be a local station in the Manchester Area, or maybe Salford do their own commentaries?

(Man United are at home this afteernoon.)

