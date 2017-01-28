Humberside didn't do the last game, and city are away at Fulham this afternoon, so they're unlikely.
Hull FC Live did a commentary, so I'm hoping they'll do one from Salford.
The only other chance would be a local station in the Manchester Area, or maybe Salford do their own commentaries?
(Man United are at home this afteernoon.)
