hatty

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm

Posts: 2542

Location: wigan...where else!!



NSW wrote: Unsung hero for us Flower our best prop! Played most of the Grand Final with a broken hand.



Leuluai was brilliant today, that step and pass for Tierneys try was class. Natural Leader and is just calming influence on the team, hope he stays fit.





I also expect Davies and Marshall to challenge for the right wing spot.

Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking 1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20607

Location: WIGAN

hatty wrote: Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking



It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.



On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night. It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?! Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!



You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places. It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night. It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?!Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 29983

NickyKiss wrote:



On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night. It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?! Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!



You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places. It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?!Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places.



Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint. Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint. SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20607

Location: WIGAN

Rogues Gallery wrote: Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint.



I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.



The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league. I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league. MadDogg

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am

Posts: 6582

Location: The Mighty Wigan

NickyKiss wrote: Rogues Gallery wrote: Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint.



I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.



The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league. I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league.



I agree but I do think Gildart still has a way to go. Not 100% sure yet he should be a long term centre fot Wigan.



Wigan looked good yesterday though, some really refreshing attacking play. I agree but I do think Gildart still has a way to go. Not 100% sure yet he should be a long term centre fot Wigan.Wigan looked good yesterday though, some really refreshing attacking play. Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm

Posts: 29983

Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!! SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row stillinthepast Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 24, 2011 12:35 pm

Posts: 1789

Rogues Gallery wrote: Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!!



I watched the interview myself this evening and Rogues is right in what he says, it was a very interesting half an hour interview.

The point that really got me thinking was the comments about the administration side of the British game, he must have touched on it at least three times.

IL especially made the point about correct sponsorship and lack of it and more importantly the type and length of the present TV deal.

IL when asked if he had any regrets about his time at Wigan replied that one would be when he tried to raise his concerns 3 years ago about how the game was being run (if you remember at the time it was talked about has being a take over of S/L). IL said that he regretted not pursuing the points he had brought up with S/L and at the time he had the backing of the top clubs but as always the majority dragging their feet.

The interview is on Wigan TV and only open I think to Wigan TV subscribers, but I think interviews like this should be open to all forum fans ( not only Wigan fans) so that they can try and put pressure on the Rugby League through their Clubs (if the said Clubs are interested) to try and improve all of S/L. I watched the interview myself this evening and Rogues is right in what he says, it was a very interesting half an hour interview.The point that really got me thinking was the comments about the administration side of the British game, he must have touched on it at least three times.IL especially made the point about correct sponsorship and lack of it and more importantly the type and length of the present TV deal.IL when asked if he had any regrets about his time at Wigan replied that one would be when he tried to raise his concerns 3 years ago about how the game was being run (if you remember at the time it was talked about has being a take over of S/L). IL said that he regretted not pursuing the points he had brought up with S/L and at the time he had the backing of the top clubs but as always the majority dragging their feet.The interview is on Wigan TV and only open I think to Wigan TV subscribers, but I think interviews like this should be open to all forum fans ( not only Wigan fans) so that they can try and put pressure on the Rugby League through their Clubs (if the said Clubs are interested) to try and improve all of S/L. Itchy Arsenal

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 907

Location: God's little acre

stillinthepast wrote: I watched the interview myself this evening and Rogues is right in what he says, it was a very interesting half an hour interview.

The point that really got me thinking was the comments about the administration side of the British game, he must have touched on it at least three times.

IL especially made the point about correct sponsorship and lack of it and more importantly the type and length of the present TV deal.

IL when asked if he had any regrets about his time at Wigan replied that one would be when he tried to raise his concerns 3 years ago about how the game was being run (if you remember at the time it was talked about has being a take over of S/L). IL said that he regretted not pursuing the points he had brought up with S/L and at the time he had the backing of the top clubs but as always the majority dragging their feet.

The interview is on Wigan TV and only open I think to Wigan TV subscribers, but I think interviews like this should be open to all forum fans ( not only Wigan fans) so that they can try and put pressure on the Rugby League through their Clubs (if the said Clubs are interested) to try and improve all of S/L.

I enjoy listening to IL and just wish he would give more interviews.

I thought it was interesting how he mentioned his family and hopefully when he decides to retire his son will take over the mantle. I enjoy listening to IL and just wish he would give more interviews.I thought it was interesting how he mentioned his family and hopefully when he decides to retire his son will take over the mantle. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13886

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13886Chester Rogues Gallery wrote: Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!!



Worth listening to the whole 30 odd mins. Very good interview IMO. Thought him placing Carmont at the top of the tree for imported signings was very good as was his mention of how important Gleeson was to the victories that season.



Not sure how or what he means by bringing the Wigan venues together. Orrell is supposed to be a state of the art training facility and gives us a pitch for academy games so its a place I reckon most clubs will be envious of. What is wrong with that? Worth listening to the whole 30 odd mins. Very good interview IMO. Thought him placing Carmont at the top of the tree for imported signings was very good as was his mention of how important Gleeson was to the victories that season.Not sure how or what he means by bringing the Wigan venues together. Orrell is supposed to be a state of the art training facility and gives us a pitch for academy games so its a place I reckon most clubs will be envious of. What is wrong with that? Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 Geoff

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 4982

DaveO wrote: Worth listening to the whole 30 odd mins...



Not sure how or what he means by bringing the Wigan venues together. Orrell is supposed to be a state of the art training facility and gives us a pitch for academy games so its a place I reckon most clubs will be envious of. What is wrong with that?



I thought that odd, too. Would have to be around the Robin Park complex if at all, we aren't going to get a new stadium anywhere, and I don't really see the point or the feasibility of moving the other two setups near to the DW. I thought that odd, too. Would have to be around the Robin Park complex if at all, we aren't going to get a new stadium anywhere, and I don't really see the point or the feasibility of moving the other two setups near to the DW. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], JWarriors, Pieman, ShortArse, warrior1872 and 89 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 50 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,514,857 861 75,736 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY



























