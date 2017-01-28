|
NSW wrote:
Unsung hero for us Flower our best prop! Played most of the Grand Final with a broken hand.
Leuluai was brilliant today, that step and pass for Tierneys try was class. Natural Leader and is just calming influence on the team, hope he stays fit.
I also expect Davies and Marshall to challenge for the right wing spot.
Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:07 am
hatty wrote:
Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking
It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.
On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night. It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?!
Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!
You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:59 am
NickyKiss wrote:
It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night.
It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?!
Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!
You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places.
Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:31 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint.
I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.
The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 3:14 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Not to mention the two average centres, Gelling and Gildart. I do try to educate them on there, but it does require the patience of a saint.
I've not got the patience to post but I do go over for a quick laugh now and again.
The standard of centres currently isn't great across the board. I wouldnt swap our pair for many if any in the league.
I agree but I do think Gildart still has a way to go. Not 100% sure yet he should be a long term centre fot Wigan.
Wigan looked good yesterday though, some really refreshing attacking play.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 12:00 pm
Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!!
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:27 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!!
I watched the interview myself this evening and Rogues is right in what he says, it was a very interesting half an hour interview.
The point that really got me thinking was the comments about the administration side of the British game, he must have touched on it at least three times.
IL especially made the point about correct sponsorship and lack of it and more importantly the type and length of the present TV deal.
IL when asked if he had any regrets about his time at Wigan replied that one would be when he tried to raise his concerns 3 years ago about how the game was being run (if you remember at the time it was talked about has being a take over of S/L). IL said that he regretted not pursuing the points he had brought up with S/L and at the time he had the backing of the top clubs but as always the majority dragging their feet.
The interview is on Wigan TV and only open I think to Wigan TV subscribers, but I think interviews like this should be open to all forum fans ( not only Wigan fans) so that they can try and put pressure on the Rugby League through their Clubs (if the said Clubs are interested) to try and improve all of S/L.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:32 pm
stillinthepast wrote:
I watched the interview myself this evening and Rogues is right in what he says, it was a very interesting half an hour interview.
The point that really got me thinking was the comments about the administration side of the British game, he must have touched on it at least three times.
IL especially made the point about correct sponsorship and lack of it and more importantly the type and length of the present TV deal.
IL when asked if he had any regrets about his time at Wigan replied that one would be when he tried to raise his concerns 3 years ago about how the game was being run (if you remember at the time it was talked about has being a take over of S/L). IL said that he regretted not pursuing the points he had brought up with S/L and at the time he had the backing of the top clubs but as always the majority dragging their feet.
The interview is on Wigan TV and only open I think to Wigan TV subscribers, but I think interviews like this should be open to all forum fans ( not only Wigan fans) so that they can try and put pressure on the Rugby League through their Clubs (if the said Clubs are interested) to try and improve all of S/L.
I enjoy listening to IL and just wish he would give more interviews.
I thought it was interesting how he mentioned his family and hopefully when he decides to retire his son will take over the mantle.
Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:54 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Very good interview with Ian Lenagan on there now. Interesting bit at the end about bringing the three Wigan venues together!!
Worth listening to the whole 30 odd mins. Very good interview IMO. Thought him placing Carmont at the top of the tree for imported signings was very good as was his mention of how important Gleeson was to the victories that season.
Not sure how or what he means by bringing the Wigan venues together. Orrell is supposed to be a state of the art training facility and gives us a pitch for academy games so its a place I reckon most clubs will be envious of. What is wrong with that?
