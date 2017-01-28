NSW wrote:
Unsung hero for us Flower our best prop! Played most of the Grand Final with a broken hand.
Leuluai was brilliant today, that step and pass for Tierneys try was class. Natural Leader and is just calming influence on the team, hope he stays fit.
I also expect Davies and Marshall to challenge for the right wing spot.
Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking