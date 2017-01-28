hatty wrote: Leuluai was immense today, took the line on and gives us loads of variation in attack, I was also impressed with escare's in field kicking

It was a skill I didn't realise Escare had. He was absolutely pinpoint from halfway onwards and constantly found touch or pinned their wingers and fullback deep in their end. He also showed a good range of passing and made two electric breaks. I must admit I wasn't sure about the signing but if that's his level then it could be a sensational piece of business.On a side note I had to laugh reading a review of us on Saints Red Vee forum last night. It stated that as un-inspiring as we look on paper we'll be there or thereabouts again. Un-inspiring on paper?!Lads like Burgess, Gelling, Williams, Escare, Tomkins, Leuluai, Farrell, Bateman etc against Tommy Lee, Matty Smith, Dom Peyroux, LMS and co!! Constant references to how boring we were last year yet hardly any mention of that being because most of our attacking talent was sat in the stands!You've got to love it. That pre season optimism really does take you places.