Seems Apple users are the lucky chosen few. I couldn't get it on my laptop, phone or tablet (Windows 10 on laptop and android on the other 2). I tried different browsers and still no joy but my brother got it ok on his iPad. To say I am angry at what is normally a good service is putting it mildly.
It is especially galling that this happens when the club are using this match to push WiganTV. They were even pushing WiganTV as the only place to view the match on twitter during the game. It's somewhat ironic that most people checking out the twitter feed would be doing so because they couldn't access WiganTV.
Somebody at WiganTV needs their booty kicking for this as potentially it could lose a lot of subscriptions to the service.
Angry email has been fired off to Wigan TV
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:52 pm
Couldn't get it on my iMac, so what was the score?
Keep goin wit yed down
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:57 pm
Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:59 pm
26-22 to Wigan.
Burgess x 2, Tierney, Marshall and Tom Davies with the try's with Escare kicking two tough goals and Shorrocks the one.
I'd go Escare man of the match with stand out performances from Burgess, Leuluai and Nuuausala.
All in all a pleasing run out.
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:06 pm
I thought TL looked really confident and solid. Hope he has a blinding season.
Also thought Davies looked the part and will push Tierney for a first team spot.
I'm not really into friendlies but thought our first half display was ok and I was pleased to see them try a few moves out.
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:08 pm
Keep goin wit yed down
Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:17 pm
It worked perfectly on my LG internet TV.
I enjoyed the game. We look streets better in attack than we did for most of last season. Tommy really looked in good fettle and so did Budgie.
If we have better luck with injuries this year we shouldn't be far off again!!
Bring on the season!!
Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:37 pm
Sutton is looking good, I see a big year from him this season.
Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:51 pm
MattyB wrote:
Sutton is looking good, I see a big year from him this season.
He had another good game. The props look good in general tbh. I though Nuuausala was excellent today and he looks a touch fitter then last season. It was good to see Ben Flower back on the field and Navarette whilst raw, looks a good prospect. It would be nice to get Clubb and Tautai back on board soon but in the meantime we've got enough to cope.
Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:01 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Unsung hero for us Flower our best prop! Played most of the Grand Final with a broken hand.
Leuluai was brilliant today, that step and pass for Tierneys try was class. Natural Leader and is just calming influence on the team, hope he stays fit.
I also expect Davies and Marshall to challenge for the right wing spot.
