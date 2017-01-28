WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan tv

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan tv

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:26 pm
dr_feelgood Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012 1:12 pm
Posts: 865
Location: Wigan
Seems Apple users are the lucky chosen few. I couldn't get it on my laptop, phone or tablet (Windows 10 on laptop and android on the other 2). I tried different browsers and still no joy but my brother got it ok on his iPad. To say I am angry at what is normally a good service is putting it mildly.

It is especially galling that this happens when the club are using this match to push WiganTV. They were even pushing WiganTV as the only place to view the match on twitter during the game. It's somewhat ironic that most people checking out the twitter feed would be doing so because they couldn't access WiganTV.

Somebody at WiganTV needs their booty kicking for this as potentially it could lose a lot of subscriptions to the service.

Angry email has been fired off to Wigan TV

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:52 pm
proper-shaped-balls User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1135
Location: Standish - Wigan
Couldn't get it on my iMac, so what was the score?
Keep goin wit yed down

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:57 pm
dr_feelgood Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2012 1:12 pm
Posts: 865
Location: Wigan
Cats 22:26 Wigan

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:59 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20587
Location: WIGAN
proper-shaped-balls wrote:
Couldn't get it on my iMac, so what was the score?


26-22 to Wigan.

Burgess x 2, Tierney, Marshall and Tom Davies with the try's with Escare kicking two tough goals and Shorrocks the one.

I'd go Escare man of the match with stand out performances from Burgess, Leuluai and Nuuausala.

All in all a pleasing run out.

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:06 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 904
Location: God's little acre
NickyKiss wrote:
26-22 to Wigan.

Burgess x 2, Tierney, Marshall and Tom Davies with the try's with Escare kicking two tough goals and Shorrocks the one.

I'd go Escare man of the match with stand out performances from Burgess, Leuluai and Nuuausala.

All in all a pleasing run out.

I thought TL looked really confident and solid. Hope he has a blinding season.
Also thought Davies looked the part and will push Tierney for a first team spot.
I'm not really into friendlies but thought our first half display was ok and I was pleased to see them try a few moves out.

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:08 pm
proper-shaped-balls User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1135
Location: Standish - Wigan
Ta much for the replies.
Keep goin wit yed down

Re: Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:17 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 767
It worked perfectly on my LG internet TV.

I enjoyed the game. We look streets better in attack than we did for most of last season. Tommy really looked in good fettle and so did Budgie.
If we have better luck with injuries this year we shouldn't be far off again!!

Bring on the season!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, Edinburgh Warrior, jimlav, NickyKiss, pie.warrior, Saint_Claire, the wrestler, Ziggy Stardust and 219 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,9151,51275,7204,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  