Seems Apple users are the lucky chosen few. I couldn't get it on my laptop, phone or tablet (Windows 10 on laptop and android on the other 2). I tried different browsers and still no joy but my brother got it ok on his iPad. To say I am angry at what is normally a good service is putting it mildly.



It is especially galling that this happens when the club are using this match to push WiganTV. They were even pushing WiganTV as the only place to view the match on twitter during the game. It's somewhat ironic that most people checking out the twitter feed would be doing so because they couldn't access WiganTV.



Somebody at WiganTV needs their booty kicking for this as potentially it could lose a lot of subscriptions to the service.



Angry email has been fired off to Wigan TV