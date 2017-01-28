atomic wrote: You know some people do have tunnel vision.All of a sudden because Hampshire plays a good game at fullback in a friendly he's nailed on for that spot all season. He's a utility back with a personal preference to half back. We have an X Cronulla player whose personal preference is fullback.



I recall no less than 16 players on the sick board last season at one point. I don't see that this season.But agree the centre spot is a concern.

What the chuff you on about - I never mentioned Hampshire or full back, and apart from a few clips wouldn't have a clue how well he played last week. As it happens he went to Cas last year under their remit of getting game time in the halfs and wasn't deemed good enough there by Powell. I would imagine with the squad numbers that Brown is likely starting FB, which makes the centre position even more vulnerable.